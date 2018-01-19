Beat the winter blahs with a travel and dessert night

Vietnam and Singapore next installment in the popular travelogue series to take place Jan. 24

Everyone is welcome to attend another installment in the popular travelogue series sponsored by St. Andrew’s United Church.

This time, long time Williams Lake residents Mark and Lyn Temple will be sharing their travel experiences through the stunning beauty of northern Vietnam with an additional trip to the nation of Singapore.

Just what we all need to forget the snow, ice and cold temperatures for a little while!

This is the first of four presentations to be scheduled between now and April. Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the church hall (downstairs). Although it’s held in the church hall, this event doesn’t involve religion.

It’s simply an opportunity to get together and share a travel experience to a place where few of us get to go. Admission is by donation. Desserts and coffee are gratis and are served at 6:30 p.m. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. sharp. Come on out for a relaxing evening of fellowship and discovery.

Bring a friend!