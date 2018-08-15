Banjo, fiddle and rock all featured during this week’s Performances in the Park

Photo submitted The High Quadra Ramblers and Black Monkey Red King will entertain park goers this Thursday at the weekly Performances in the Park in Boitanio Park.

This week’s Aug. 16 installment of Performances in the Park will feature The High Quadra Ramblers and Red Monkey Black King.

The High Quadra Ramblers were formed during the cold long winter over a need for mournful Appalachian mountain tunes and a love of traditional music.

Mack has played fiddle since he was eight years old, winning fiddle competitions and playing all around the continent developing his wild, syncopated style.

Mack has played in many bands over the years including the Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra, OQO, Ain’t Dead Yet, The Wicks and Kodou (a collaboration with renowned classical pianist Shoko Inoue).

Kaitlin picked up the banjo after playing guitar and piano all her life and found a rhythmic, melodic bliss. She is the recipient of the Victoria Bluegrass Association Nimblefingers bursary and plays in the roma-ragtime-klezmer duo Button & String.

Banjo and fiddle are a timeless partnership of instruments.

With beautiful oldtime vocal harmonies and skilled instrumentation, they weave intricate notes over the droning backdrop of clawhammer banjo. They play a wide range of traditional music, from Métis to Celtic, Appalachian, bluegrass, cajun and roots. Expect high-energy hillbilly hoedowns to droney, middle-eastern inspired instrumentals. Set to release their second album, the Ramblers are on fire to share their gritty, heartfelt energy with the world

RMBK brings rock music back home. Red Monkey Black King is a exciting mix of indie, art rock, and blues rock influences; fronted by Ilan Peimer, and based out of Nelson BC.

Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes, sweets and hot east-Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances.

There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

The evening is brought to you in part by Gold Sponsors United Concrete and Gravel, West Fraser Truckers, Lakecity Ford Collision and Autoglass and Evening Sponsors Investor’s Group and Retirement Concepts.

Proud advertising sponsors are Cariboo Country and The Goat radio stations, The Williams Lake Tribune, The Stew Magazine, the Green Gazette and Caribooradio.com.

And as always, the event is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake.

Please check out www.facebook.com/performancesinthepark or http://www.centralcaribooarts.com/events/performancespark.html for updates, details and pictures from the summer Performances in the Park concerts.

