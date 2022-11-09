Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to Williams Lake Dec. 1

Award winners and audience favourites are among the films selected

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming back to Williams Lake on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Following the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, the World Tour hits the road annually with stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour celebrates the amazing achievements of outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted to the festival each year, award winners and audience favourites are among the films carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues and bringing audiences up close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2022/23 World Tour promises to be an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Join the city of Williams Lake and staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex when the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Williams Lake to the Gibraltar Room. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Local sponsors include Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort, Caribou Ski Source for Sports, Goat FM, Cariboo Country Radio, Williams Lake Tribune, Cycle Logic, Fox Mountain Brewing Co., Sport Chek and Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, who have donated some phenomenal draw prizes to be awarded during the show’s intermission.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 14 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex front desk and are $20 each. It is recommended to purchase tickets well in advance of the show as they sell out quickly.

Karen’s Concession at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be open prior to and during the screening offering food and snacks, while refreshments will be available from Fox Mountain Brewing Co. for adults in attendance.

For more information on the Williams Lake screening contact Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation and leisure services, at 250-392-1788 or email katkinson@williamslake.ca.

