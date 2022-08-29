Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)

B.C.’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance contest and trip to world finals in South Africa

Surrey resident was in Toronto for the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition national finals

Surrey’s Humuza Bazira is Canada’s top street dancer, as judged by a crowd in Toronto at the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition national finals.

A hip-hop dancer and “popper,” Bazira won the crowd-judged contest Friday (Aug. 29) at The Bentway, where close to 700 people gathered to watch 16 dancers compete.

“Humuzza,” as Bazira is known in the dance world, will now represent Canada at the international contest final in Johannesburg, South Africa in December, when he’ll battle dancers from more than 30 countries.

In Toronto, Bazira’s “energetic persona, unique style, and ability to entertain won over the audience who selected him as the winner in the final battle against Kofi Black, who qualified in Montreal,” according to a news release.

Bazira, 19, said the energy from the crowd and other dancers was “exhilarating” and pushed him to perform well.

“I am looking forward to representing Canada and Vancouver at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will do my best to bring the title home,” Bazira stated. In Toronto, he said, “I got the opportunity to battle some amazing Canadian dancers who I look up to and am inspired by, so to come out with the win is a great accomplishment and something I am extremely proud of myself for. I would like to thank all those who have supported and continue to support me and especially my family from Vancouver and Toronto who cheered me on.”

On Aug. 7, Bazira won the Red Bull series Vancouver qualifier, held during Vancouver Mural Festival.

Bazira has been dancing for more than five years, starting at Sullivan Heights Secondary.

“I started out with a beginner class at my school and from there I joined the school hip-hop team and also a team outside of school,” he told the Now-Leader in mid-August. “I joined a team called Megabots, which I’m still on right now. I’ve done various competitions and battles.”

Bazira’s “Humuzza” Instagram account is filled with videos of him dancing.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area

Just Posted

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

Joan Flaspohler said she retired from the fire hall Friday because she is running for city council in the upcoming local government election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Joan Flaspohler announces she’s running for Williams Lake city council

In Williams Lake the community action team is planning an event in Boitanio Park on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 to 3 p.m.
EDITORIAL: Overdose Awareness Day

Wade Balbirnie, head referee for 100 Mile Minor Hockey. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
There is a shortage of minor hockey officials across Canada