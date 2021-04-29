Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).

MUSIC

‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A streamed concert will debut “Apollo,” a new work composed by Surrey-born Jordan Nobles and recorded by a collective of British Columbia youth orchestras.

Surrey Youth Orchestra members are involved, along with Coquitlam Youth Orchestra, Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra, Langley Community Music School Orchestra, Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra and Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The piece was commissioned and composed specifically for the 350 participating young musicians to prepare and perform collectively in a digital format, starting at noon Friday, May 7.

The “Apollo Initiative” event is free to watch, with donations encouraged to the B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association in support of youth mental health.

Project goals include supporting “the mental wellness of our youth, many of whom look to their participation in music as an important tool in their mental wellness strategy,” according to a post on canadahelps.org, and “to provide a musical goal and to keep the students motivated in this unusual season.”

Timed with Youth Mental Health Day, the performance will stream on Facebook and YouTube channels.

(Story continues below)

• RELATED STORY: Juno-winning work by Surrey-born composer recorded in huge tank now filled with water.

Nobles, who lives in Deep Cove, has won several awards for his work, including a JUNO for Classical Composition of the Year in 2017. That spring, his “Immersion” composition was performed by nine musicians of Negative Zed inside the so-called Break Head Tank, a huge concrete bunker located at the Capilano works yard in North Vancouver.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Just Posted

The Western States Hockey League is looking to bring a team to Williams Lake for the 2021/22 season to play at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Joint Committee won’t support WSHL expansion team bid in Williams Lake

Matter defered to Williams Lake City Council for decision

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash north of Hixon; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Highway 97 could be closed until 5 p.m. near Hixon after fatal collision

The road is closed after what Prince George RCMP called a serious motor vehicle collision

RCMP logo
Man in custody after woman found dead in Chase area home

RCMP say ‘unexpected death’ near Adams Lake considered suspicious

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

Most Read