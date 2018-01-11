Tara Sprickerhoff photos Matt Granlund (left), who plays Tyrone, and Daniel Patterson, who plays Joel, sing during a rehearsal for Anything That Moves. The musical opens Jan. 17 at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre. Tickets are available at the Open Book, Kit and Kaboodle and online at www.wlstudiotheatre.com.

Anything that Moves a fun musical comedy

Latest WLST musical explores love and relationships, hits stage Jan. 17

A comedy and musical chalk full of romance, relationships, mistaken sexual orientations, and turbulent family bonds is set to come to the stage of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Jan. 17.

Anything That Moves is the latest production being presented by the WLST. The play is written by Ann-Marie MacDonald, a Canadian playwright and novelist known for Fall on Your Knees.

Director Mary-Jo Hilyer first saw the play with her daughter at the Belfry Theatre in Victoria.

“I fell in love with the characters, the songs, the way they dealt with relationships and that love can happen between anybody.”

With a cast of characters of different sexual orientations and different relationship philosophies, there’s something relatable in everyone in the play.

Joel is a “hapless romantic” played by Daniel Patterson, who encounters Jinny, a “scientist and serial monogamist who has taken a vow of celibacy,” played by Kirsten Sandberg. The two meet thanks to Tyrone, Joe’s gay best friend, played by Matt Granlund, for whom “all is fair in love and war and business and sex.” Hilarity ensues as a series of mistaken sexual identities and hidden agendas take over the scene and further complications unfold as Jinny’s mother, Fleur, played by Sharon Hoffman, and Joel’s long-lost father Arthur, played by Harry Jennings, and lesbian undertaker Alberta, played by Stacey Poirier, enter the action.

“I think the honesty in the characters drew me to them,” says Hilyer.

“I know the lying that goes on, but as the play progresses, the characters come to life and the honesty about themselves comes to light.”

Related: Studio theatre begins new season with acclaimed ghost play the Woman in Black

Finding the script for the play was no small feat. Hilyer searched for several years before she was able to locate it, finally accessing it through the Lorraine Wells and Company talent agency, who deals with the rights.

“I think what happened is they compiled this musical and did it with professional actors and professional musicians and then sort of adapted it as they went,” says Hilyer. “I don’t think they thought about other companies doing it.”

As a result, musicians Juliana Lam and John Christoffersen, as well as musical director Jay Goddard, needed to adapt the music go alongside the singers, writing new music as there was no piano music or drum lines written for them. The group worked off a melody line as well as CDs.

“The joy of seeing all the pieces come together, I think that’s been the most exciting part,” says Hilyer. “You have a vision as a director — that’s what I want the set to look like, what I want the costumes to be, that’s what I want. But to try and get those pieces to come together, that’s been the exciting part, that’s been the joy.”

Hilyer’s own experience of coming out in 1999 also attracted her to the play.

“I think what drew me is my own personal experience about love, and that love can can happen to anybody, anytime and it doesn’t have to be male or female,” she says.

“I would like audiences to come with an open mind. I’d like them to come and put their ideas of what love is on the back burner when they walk through the door,” she says.

“Just realize love can happen anywhere, at anytime and sometimes when you least expect it.”

Related: Haunting play, the Woman in Black, onstage

The play opens on Jan. 17 and will run Wednesday to Friday at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre until Jan. 27.

On Jan. 31 the play will move to the Point restaurant for dinner theatre, and will run until Feb. 3.

Tickets for Jan. 17-18 are $15. For the rest of the regular run, general admission is $20 and seniors and students it is $18.

Tickets are available at the Open Book, Kit and Kaboodle and online at www.wlstudiotheatre.com.

Dinner theatre tickets cost $65 and are available at the Open Book.

 

Jinny, played by Kirsten Sandberg, has lunch with her mother, Fleur, played by Sharon Hoffman. Their relationship is one of many that the play explores.

Previous story
James Franco says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

Motorist killed after logging truck jackknifes near Lac La Hache

A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday in a collision that shut down Highway 97 for several hours

Anything that Moves a fun musical comedy

Latest WLST musical explores love and relationships, hits stage Jan. 17

Three new buses for Williams Lake

BC Transit has added new and smaller buses to its fleet for the lakecity

First Nation leader releases statement on death of teen in Sugar Cane fire

Victim a member of neighbouring First Nation

Deep freeze

Cold temperatures will grip the Cariboo Chilcotin over the next few days, but no major incidents reported due to the weather so far

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Big improvement in graduation over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

Most Read

  • Anything that Moves a fun musical comedy

    Latest WLST musical explores love and relationships, hits stage Jan. 17