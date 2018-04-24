J. Solemn will be one of the acts performing at the Anvil Pub in Horsefly on Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Anvil Pub hosts three live Okanagan acts in Horsefly this Thursday

The music starts at 7 p.m., all ages welcome

Three Okanagan acts are headed to Horsefly for a performance Thursday evening.

Volunteers are a four piece Canadiana group with an electric sound based around the original Folk songwriting of Armstrong-raised Liam McIvor. Taking inspiration from apocalyptic and nature worshiping poets like William Blake and Leonard Cohen they are carried by a full-band sound reminiscent of Magnolia Electric Company and Michael Hurley. The troup is touring B.C. and Alberta with their first demo cassette release alongside their sister band J. Solemn.

J. Solemn is the stage name of Cherryville-born songwriter Jim Lagerquist, who has adapted his original folk songs with a full band of all-star Okanagan indie and country blues musicians. Combining swamp boogie with country blues they can best be described as ‘revival folk soaked in 60’s songwriter’s soul.’ Touring on their first full length album Always Good this band is perfect for fans of Neil Young and John Prine.

Featuring on most of their tour dates is the Prairie-raised solo act Spooky, an elegant arrangement of electric guitar with a phenomenal vocal range. Esoteric lyricism and folk noir with psychedelic phrasing, this is an unmissable up-and-coming act on the underground circuit.

The members across these acts run a small production company (No Nap Records) in the surrounding hills of small-town Okanagan. The group hosts hundreds of live musicians through the area and produces DIY recordings out of their home studios.

Catch them live at The Anvil Pub this Thursday, April 26. The music starts at 7 p.m., all ages welcome

There is no cover charge, and the bands will have copies of their new releases for sale.

