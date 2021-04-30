This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk’s 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk’s 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Anne Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills

Anne Douglas, the widow of Kirk Douglas and stepmother of Michael Douglas, died Thursday in California. She was 102.

Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills, according to an obituary provided by spokeswoman Marcia Newberger. No cause of death was given.

Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood legend who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, died in February 2020 at 103.

He married Anne Buydens in 1954 after they met in Paris while he was filming “Act of Love” and she was doing publicity. They had two sons, Peter, a producer, and Eric, an actor.

“I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn’t married Anne. I might not have survived without her business acumen and her finely-honed instincts,” Kirk Douglas once said.

In 2017 the couple published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.”

The Douglas Foundation, which Anne and her husband co-founded, has donated millions to a wide range of institutions, from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Michael Douglas said his stepmother “will always be in our hearts.”

“She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne’s support and partnership,” the actor said in a statement.

Kirk Douglas’ first wife and Michael’s mother, Diana Douglas, died in 2015.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs
Next story
‘It is life-saving’: Elliot Page opens up about surgery to Oprah

Just Posted

Rob Fleming, the Transportation and Infrastructure, is the MLA for the Victoria-Swan Lake riding. (Rob Fleming/Twitter)
LETTER: Minister responds to local MLA’s speech on roads

Rob Fleming, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure sent in a letter to the editor

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Williams Lake woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

The damage is in the same spot a major crack appeared in May of 2020. A smaller crack reappeared in November of the same year. (Emcon Facebook)
Highway 97 north of Quesnel damaged by repeat landslide

Emcon Services Quesnel will be working on the highway this weekend

Xatśūll First Nation Coun. Pat Sellars, Coun. Mike Stinson, Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars and Coun. Crystal Rain Harry stand in front a newly-designed logo for the community. (Photo submitted)
Xatśūll First Nation reclaims its name

“The name Xatśūll has meaningful, personal and spiritual significance.”

The annual Seedy Saturday is coming up this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media photo)
Seedy Saturday set for May 1 beside Kiwanis Park

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for 3 months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Run by community stakeholders, those who report racism will receive validation, support and referrals to nonprofit services such as counseling or support groups. (Unsplash)
Racism hotline in the works for B.C., officials announce

The multilingual reporting system will not be delivered or monitored by police, but run by community-based agents

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Kash Heed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet minister denies saying government knew about casino crime

Kash Heed is said to have been told by a former Mountie in 2009 about large amounts of cash that were likely linked to organized crime at B.C. casinos

Most Read