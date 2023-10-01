American band Green Day to headline Grey Cup halftime show

Carrie Underwood will also perform, during the Grey Cup Music Festival

Billie Joe Armstrong performs with Green Day at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York. The festival aims to end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens by 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

Grammy Award-winning band Green Day will headline the halftime show for the 2023 Grey Cup game.

The CFL made the announcement Saturday night during halftime of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats-Calgary Stampeders game at Tim Hortons Field. The Grey Cup game will be held Nov. 19 in Hamilton.

“You better be ready because we’re about to turn the Grey Cup green and into the loudest f****** night in CFL history,” the band said in a statement.

Green Day, a punk-rock band that’s captured five Grammy Awards, has sold more than 75 million records. It was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, its first year of eligibility.

Green Day was formed in the East Bay of California in 1987 by lead vocalist/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong along with bassist/backing vocalist Mike Dirnt. The band is credited with popularizing mainstream interest in punk rock in the United States.

On Tuesday, Hamilton’s Grey Cup organizing committee announced that country star Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival. Underwood’s performance will be at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre and mark her first appearance in the city since 2016.

Green Day’s performance will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN and RDS.

