Vancouver’s Blonde Diamond is one of dozens of B.C. bands who received a SoundON grant during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lauren Zbarsky photo)

Vancouver’s Blonde Diamond is one of dozens of B.C. bands who received a SoundON grant during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lauren Zbarsky photo)

$500,000 more funds available to struggling B.C. musicians amid COVID pandemic

Successful applicants will receive $5,000 SoundOn grants in as early as a month

Hundreds of thousands more dollars is available to B.C. artists facing a stream of shuttered live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second instalment of SoundON grant applications – through a provincially-funded campaign created to revive B.C.’s live music sector – are now open to artists, presenters, production and venue staff and and owners.

“The criteria for applications is broad because the urgent need for financial support is vast,” explained Music BC executive director Lindsay MacPherson.

Successful applicants will receive $5,000 in as early as 30 days. Other portions will go towards funding live virtual music across B.C. between March 1 and Aug. 15.

RELATED: Roof of BC Place a stage for performers during online music festival

Lead vocalist Alexis Young of Vancouver-based Blonde Diamond, recently benefitted from SoundON’s first round of funding.

“Receiving SoundON funding provided a release for a months-long dry spell of performing and created space for us to continue to engage with our fans,” she said.

“With live shows being cancelled, our primary source for income disappeared overnight,” the artist explained.

To date, more than $186,000 of funding has been awarded to 44 recipients, leading to the creation of 579 industry jobs and 266 artists supported by grants.

SoundON was launched by Music BC during the summer of 2020 in response to financial fallout created by COVID-19. Its grants are funded using a combination of $500,000 in donations from Amplify BC, Creative BC and the provincial government.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26. Applications can be submitted at SoundON.ca.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirusLive musicMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous B.C. children invited to enter ‘gratitude’ art contest

Just Posted

A Williams Lake area man will return to court on Feb. 10, facing numerous charges, including possession of two water pumps stolen from the Tyee Lake Fire Dept. in October 2020. (RCMP logo)
Williams Lake area man facing numerous charges slated to appear in court Feb. 10

Michael Sheldon Johnson, 37, was arrested Jan. 28 on seven outstanding warrants

Thompson Rivers University has received funding to offer its health care assistant program for employees of residential care facilities. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Thompson Rivers University to deliver health care assitant program on the job

Government funding will provide 110 seats divided between Williams Lake and Kamloops

Only one case on COVID-19 remains active in relation to the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
37 more COVID-19 cases linked to community cluster in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chilcotin area

Only one case remains active from the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Atlantic Power has been provided $200,000 in funding by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC to help local First Nation companies deliver fibre to the bio-mass plant. (FESBC photo)
New Forest Enhancement Society grants increase use of wood fibre in Cariboo Chilcotin

?Elhdaqox Developments Ltd. and Atlantic Power receive funding boost

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read