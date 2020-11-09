(Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

5 writers to be feted at first virtual $100K Giller Prize ceremony

One of five writers will receive the $100,000 fiction prize at a virtual ceremony Monday

It’s typically the literary to-do of the season, but this year, the Scotiabank Giller Prize gala is going digital.

One of five writers will receive the $100,000 fiction prize at a virtual ceremony tonight.

The contenders include Winnipeg writer David Bergen, a former Giller winner who is marking his fifth nomination for the prize with the story collection, “Here The Dark,” published by Biblioasis.

Four-time nominee Shani Mootoo is shortlisted for her love-triangle novel “Polar Vortex,” published by Book*hug Press.

Also in the running are first-time finalists Gil Adamson of Toronto for the western-meets-mystery “Ridgerunner” (House of Anansi Press); Toronto-raised Souvankham Thammavongsa for the short-story collection “How To Pronounce Knife” (McClelland & Stewart); and British Columbia-raised, New York-based Emily St. John Mandel for her haunting story of white-collar crime, “The Glass Hotel” (HarperCollins Publishers).

The finalists would normally be feted at a swanky Toronto gala, but tonight, the winner is set to accept the award from the comfort of their own home.

Giller executive director Elana Rabinovitch says organizers spent months working to preserve the ceremony’s signature “sizzle” within the public health constraints of COVID-19.

Rabinovitch says the televised ceremony, which will be hosted by Canadian actor Eric McCormack, will feature a mix of pre-taped and live portions.

Jazz musician Diana Krall will perform as part of the socially distanced festivities, and a procession of celebrities will make home-recorded cameos in their red carpet attire.

Rabinovitch says she hopes to congratulate the winner in-person (and from a distance), but depending on where the writer lives, organizers may have to get “creative.”

“We have some alternate endings,” she said with a laugh. “You’ll have to watch on Monday to find out.”

Despite the logistical challenges, Rabinovitch says shifting the proceedings online has lowered the costs of the ceremony. In light of those savings, prize organizers are donating $25,000 each to the Indigenous Voices Awards and Diaspora Dialogues, an initiative to support diverse writers.

The event will air on CBC and its Gem streaming service at 9 p.m. tonight.

The finalists were chosen by jury members Mark Sakamoto, Eden Robinson, David Chariandy, Tom Rachman, and Claire Armitstead.

The long list of 14 titles announced in September had some big names who didn’t make the cut, including Thomas King, Emma Donoghue, and Lynn Coady.

A total of 118 works were submitted for this year’s prize, according to organizers.

Founded in 1994, the Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.

Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer
Next story
Tsilhqot’in hip hop duo release first professional album

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the north and south Cariboo Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 9

Environment Canada predicts 10 cm of snow

B.C. Liberal Coralee Oakes won nearly 50 per cent of the votes in Cariboo North to win a third term in the B.C. legislature. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Coralee Oakes retains seat in Cariboo North after final count completed

The B.C. Liberal incumbent expanded her lead with the addition of mail-in ballots

Cariboo-Chilcotin candidate Lorne Doerkson of the BC Liberal Party seen here in Williams Lake after gaining a decisive lead on general voting day, Oct. 24, emerged with a final tally of 6,600 votes once the mail-in ballots were counted beginning Nov. 6. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BC Liberals Doerkson garners 51.25 per cent of total votes in B.C. election

With the addition of mail-in ballots, he received 6,600 votes total

Snow is expected in Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 9. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Cold, snow to kick off the week in Williams Lake

A snowfall warning is in place for Quesnel

Laura Pfleiderer (front) and Emma Pfleiderer (back left) - Greg Mason photo
Pfleiderer twins named to Acadia women’s rugby all-decade teams

Head coach Matt Durant said it was an incredibly difficult chore selecting a team

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Pamela Anderson at the RASTA Sanctuary. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescues

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemaninus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Most Read