1990s drama ‘Party of Five’ reboot involves deported parents

Original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash

A reboot of the 1990s teen drama “Party of Five” will centre on a Mexican American family whose parents are deported to Mexico.

Disney announced this month the retooled show will air on the Freeform network and will star a Latino cast.

The new series is headed by the show’s original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser and comes as millions of Latinos in the U.S. grapple with the uncertainty around immigration reform under the Trump Administration.

The original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash.

Lippman says she and Keyser have turned down previous offers to bring back the show. She says they changed their minds after reading stories about Latino families being separated.

No premiere date has been announced.

Russell Contreras, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Station House looking for artists for 2019 group show: Uncover It

Just Posted

Domestic violence alarm program utilized fully in Williams Lake

With recent funding and grants the number of alarms has increased to 10

Ranching focus of 91st BC Cattlemen’s AGM

“Ranching Strong: Managing for Profitability in the Cow/Calf Operation.”

Cariboo North MLA Oakes pushes for Clare’s Law legislation

The bill will allow at-risk individuals to access info on partner’s potentially abusive past

Early budgeting approved for new Williams Lake Fire Department ladder truck

If ordered in 2020 it will take about three years for the new ladder truck to be delivered

Downtown Williams Lake invites community to Spring Into Downtown

The inaugural Spring Into Downtown festival comes to the lakecity this Saturday

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read