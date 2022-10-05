Williams Lake Seniors Village hosts all-candidates meet and greet

Seniors Village resident Rudy Johnson, left, and community relations manager Alex Froese chat with SD 27 trustee candidate Jackie Lahaise (right). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village residents Edna Telford, left, and Connie Biart, chat with Mayor Walt Cobb. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village resident Gord Schill meets mayoral candidate Kerry Cook. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mayoral candidate Surinderpal Rathor chats with Seniors Village resident Connie Biart. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village care aide Lorna Crooks talks with mayoral candidate Jason Ryll. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village residents Lucille Thompson, left, Vonnie Poisson and Liz Durkin, right, visit with city council candidate Ivan Bonnell. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village Margaret Hansen chats with city council candidate Marnie Brenner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village hosted an event for residents to meet the candidates on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village resident Geordy Shields chats with city councillor candidate Joan Flaspohler. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Margaret Hansen visits with city council candidate Jazmyn Lyons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) City council candidate Michael Moses chats with Seniors Village resident Olive Walsh. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) City council candidate Scott Nelson chats with Seniors Village resident Don Griffin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Village resident Diana French chats with city council candidate John Pickford. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Seniors Village hosted a soiree Thursday evening, Sept. 29 in Williams Lake and invited the candidates running for city council and school trustee.

“We wanted our residents to meet the candidates one-on-one and get answers to their questions,” said community relations manager Alex Froese. “So many of the candidates responded within minutes of my invitation, saying they were interested in attending.”

Red Seal chef Greg Caverly prepared a spread of beautiful food.

Caverly lives at 108 Mile House and was previously working in Abbotsford before taking the job.

Local musician and Keziah Froese provided live background music while the candidates milled around the dining room handing out pamphlets and talking with residents.

Olive Walsh was sporting pearls and fancy blouse, plus a great smile.

“We don’t often get events like this,” she said.

Candidates who attended included all four mayoral candidates Walt Cobb, Kerry Cook, Surinderpal Rathor and Jason Ryll.

City council candidates who attended were Ivan Bonnell, Marnie Brenner, Joan Flaspohler, Jazmyn Lyons, Michael Moses, Scott Nelson and John Pickford. The only school trustee candidate in attendance was Jackie Lahaise.

There was a special voting opportunity at Seniors Village on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 while advance voting opportunities were available on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at city hall.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter