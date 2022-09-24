Business owner Jazmyn Lyons is running for Williams Lake city council. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake business owner Jazmyn Lyons running for city council

Williams Lake needs more activities, that’s the message city council candidate Jazmyn Lyons is hearing from local residents.

Lyons and her mom Joan Douillard own The Realm of Toys in the city’s downtown and often newcomers to the area coming into the store will ask why there are not more events?

“I am hearing all the time, things like, ‘why are there things being turned down for kids to do, why are not we looking at this?” I just feel like we need to use our voices a lot more than we are and I am willing to bring those voices forward.”

Lyons moved to Williams Lake 13 years ago.

She has wanted to run for city council four years ago, but felt her stepson was too young.

That did not stop her from planning ahead and now that he is 12, she feels she can commit the time if elected.

“I am no longer on the Downtown Williams Lake BIA and have stepped down as president and am only a director-at-large with the Potato House. I have freed up some time so I can focus on this.”

Lyons “really loves” the community and wants to be able to have a say.

“When watching council meetings one thing I noticed is I would hear a lot of “we’re turning down this idea because I don’t like it.” I think some members on our council have forgotten that they are hear to voice what the community wants and not just what individuals want.”

She wants the community to grow, she said.

“We are lacking things here and there is always that knee-jerk reaction to say ‘we have lots’ but we do need things to draw younger families to this town and keep them. We need things for kids of all ages and even things for adults.”

Lyons said the city has trouble keeping maintenance staff and that is another thing she would like to focus on.

“Every year people are asking why it is taking so long to have the streets cleared. We have trucks but do we have people to run them?”

Lyons has committed to creating community events for several years such as Halloween Fest and the Easter Festival and watched them grow.

She will continue to be involved with events, even if she’s not elected, she said.

Anyone wanting to contact Lyons can email her at realmoftoys@outlook.com or phone the store to make an appointment.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
