Sheila Boehm seeks reelection on Williams Lake city council

Boehm said she is committed to the work after suffering the loss of her husband recently

City councillor Sheila Boehm is seeking a second term on Williams Lake city council in the upcoming municipal election.

Boehm was just about to announce her intention in August to run again, and had already been interviewed by Black Press Media, when her husband of 27 years, Mike Boehm, died suddenly at home Aug. 20, 2022.

Since that time, Boehm has retreated from social settings to be with family including her three children, Austin, 21, Nathan, 18, and Emma, almost 14, as they grieve the loss.

With the support of her family, she has gone back to work in her own practice as a chiropractor and also reaffirmed her commitment to run for reelection.

“I am committed to serving my community,” Boehm said Wednesday morning from Whistler, where she is attending UBCM.

As a councillor Boehm has been passionate about working to address the issues facing healthcare and how it impacts the community. The healthcare staffing shortage and the opioid crisis are two challenges she has been focusing on locally.

“Doctors don’t even have anywhere to send someone with addictions. That needs to change.”

Boehm said the shortage of housing is also something she hopes to continue working on if reelected as well as supporting early childhood educators and addressing the pay inequity they face.

As with her last election, you won’t see Boehm political signs anywhere as she does not believe in the waste it creates and the visual distraction. She was expecting to campaign door-to-door and be more out and about at events, however, in light of her recent loss, Boehm said she will not be able to do that.

She hopes voters give her the opportunity to continue with her work in the community she loves. Prior to serving on city council, Boehm served two terms as a school trustee.

