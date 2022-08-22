Nominations open for upcoming elections

Nomination papers for the upcoming elections can be found at Williams Lake City Hall, SD27 and CRD offices and online. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With 2022 in full swing local governments and school districts across the province are gearing up for general election day on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Nominations opened on Aug. 2 and are open until Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 4 p.m.

After that date, the public will know for sure what candidates will be vying for Williams Lake mayor and six councillors, 12 Cariboo Regional District area directors and seven School District 27 trustees.

All candidates have to be nominated by two qualified resident electors.

To be eligible, candidates must be 18 years of age or older, be a Canadian citizen, have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months before the day of registration if and not disqualified to run in any way under the Local Government Act.

In 2018, 3,051 of the 8,072 eligible electors voted in the municipal election for a voter turnout of 37.8 per cent the estimated voter turnout for the CRD election was 24.6 per cent with 4,654 of 14,241 voters participating.

Public transit will be free of charge on general election day.



