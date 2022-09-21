Melynda Neufeld vying for Cariboo Regional District Area E director spot

Melynda Neufeld is vying for the CRD Area E director spot in the upcoming local government election. (Photo submitted)

Melynda Neufeld is hoping to follow her father’s footsteps and become the Cariboo Regional District Area E director.

“It’s time for change,” she said.

If elected to represent South Lakeside and Dog Creek, she wants to continue on with some of the things Byron Kemp started when he was the director.

Kemp died on Jan. 15, 2018 at the age of 78.

Water and sewer for Dog Creek, better pathways on Dog Creek and the road into the Esler Sports Complex off Highway 20 are some of the issues she hopes to address.

“I want to listen to the constituents and advocate for them with all their concerns. I want to be their voice basically.”

Neufeld has called the Cariboo home for 50 years and grew up at Chimney Lake. She has two sons, a step-son and two grandchildren.

Today she lives with her common-law husband Jerry Jensen up at Esler on Hodgson Road. Jensen has lived in Williams Lake since birth — his father was a grader operator and his mom was a nurse at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“Our networking is quite vast. My dad was a principal, school teacher and CRD representative and was always pushing to better his community and listen to his constituents. I feel I should be able to do the same and I want to be able to.”

Neufeld co-owns Adorn Nails and Spa with a friend in Williams Lake, which they opened in April.

Before that she was a nail tech at home and has worked for Stats Canada doing the census, working as a field operations supervisor covering the region from Clearwater to Valemount, Prince George to Hixon and to Fort St. James.

“It was all done virtual.”

The fact people are not clustered and packed tight is something she enjoys about living in the region.

“It is pretty open. There are lots of things to do. You can go horseback riding, snowmobiling, hiking, ice fishing, camping, all those kinds of things to do.”

She also owns horses.

This is her second time running for the position.

Incumbent Angie Delainey is also running again.



