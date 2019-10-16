Williams Lake and area schools participating in Student Vote 2019

More than one million students will vote for federal election candidates

Thousands of students will be participating in Student Vote 2019, including 10 schools in the Williams Lake area. Student Vote image

Ten Williams Lake area schools are participating in Student Vote 2019 where students will vote for one of the six federal election candidates in the Cariboo-Prince George riding.

Students at Alexis Creek Elementary Junior, Mountview, Cariboo Adventist, 150 Mile Elementary, Chilcotin Road, Williams Lake GROW, Sacred Heart Catholic, Lake City Secondary, Nesika and Marie Sharpe schools will cast votes sometime between Oct. 15 to 18.

More than 9,500 schools have registered to participate, representing all 338 ridings for a total of more than one million students.

It is a remarkable effort being led by as many as 25,000 teachers, from Masset, B.C. to Mary’s Harbour in Newfoundland and Labrador, and everywhere in between.

An interactive map provided by Student Vote Canada 2019 shows where the participating schools are located across the country.

Students not only vote, but take on the role of election workers by setting up polling stations, supervising voting and counting the ballots.

Results are tabulated by riding and release publicly after the polls close on general voting day, Oct. 21.

At Lake City Secondary Williams Lake campus all six candidates running in the Cariboo-Prince George riding participated in a forum. Students from Mountview elementary school also attended.

There will also be a meet and greet with the candidates at the Tourism Discovery Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 hosted by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

General voting day is Monday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates running in the riding are Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada, Mackenzie Kerr, Green Party, Mike Orr, Independent, Tracy Calogheros, Liberal, Heather Sapergia, NDP and Todd Doherty, Conservative.



