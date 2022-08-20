LeBourdais announces plan to run for re-election for CRD Area F

Maureen LeBourdais of Beaver Valley plans to run again for Cariboo Regional District Area F director in the upcoming election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Area director Maureen LeBourdais plans to seek re-election on Oct. 15.

In 2019, the long-time Beaver Valley resident won a by-election for the position.

The Area F director represents the Horsefly, Likely and 150 Mile House areas and said being a director during the COVID-19 pandemic has taught her about the role of social media.

“It has been valuable and at the same time challenging at times. We are all learning to use it better and more about virtual participation in meetings and events.”

During her term she has been the chair of the connectivity committee that has developed a strategy for the CRD. There are directors from the north, south, east and west as well as representatives from agriculture, tourism and education sectors on the committee.

“I think people always knew we needed better connectivity, but I think there is a broader understanding now because of COVID that there needs to be an equity of access.”

LeBourdais looks forward to ‘hopefully’ continuing to be part of the committee and see a roll-out of federal and provincial funding that have been announced for rural communities.

She also chairs the regional connectivity knowledge network which meets through a monthly zoom call, with provincial government and the Union of B.C. Municipalities staff, directors and staff from northern and rural regional districts.

“We talk about who is doing what, how is it working, who knows how to do this, just sharing information and bringing in a lot of subject experts to help us understand things such as what a low elevation orbit satellite is and what some of the jargon around connectivity means.”

When it comes to connectivity there is no one solution for B.C. or the Cariboo because of the geography so there will have to be multiple options, she added.



