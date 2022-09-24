John Pickford will give up first year renumeration if elected for city council

Pickford regularly attends city council meetings and often provides input, especially on the budget

Williams Lake city council watchdog John Pickford is running in the upcoming municipal election.

“I am running because I am concerned about the future of the city,” he told the Tribune. “I want to be on council so that there is due diligence and proper planning to avoid a mishmash and to make sure we have infrastructure, roads, capacity and green space when creating new housing.”

He has lived in Williams Lake for 33 years where he raised his family. His employment experience was in government and private industry.

A father and grandfather, he keeps active in his retirement by cycling and in his list of local issues of interest he cites preserving the livability of the city, housing density, traffic, air quality and bicycle accessibility.

Taxation fairness for residential taxpayers is also a key concern, Pickford noted, adding he has examined tax exemptions granted to corporations in the city’s 2020 and 2021 annual reports which he said cause residents to pay ever-increasing tax bills in spite of city council’s “constant refrain of no tax increase routinely emanating from city hall.”

“When a corporate landlord gets a tax exemption, I’m paying more. I’m not happy.”

His governance experience has been with the B.C. Ministry of Human Resources Appeal Tribunal, Court of Revision, adjudicating property assessment appeals, city’s parks and recreation committee, census and with the B.C. Employment Assistance Appeal Tribunal.

Pickford pledges to donate his council remuneration for the first year of the term to local charities..

Highlighting his own determination, Pickford said he has participated in 20 consecutive Tour de Cariboo bicycle races supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake, canoed three circuits on Bowron Lakes, done 18 half-marathons in Williams Lake and completed two 800-km walks on the Camino de Santiago, Spain.

Pickford encourages people to check out his website www.votefresh.ca. where has a blog.

So far he has penned his thoughts about increased housing density, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, volunteer mural appreciation and Tims Ridethru with voters. Pickford ran for city council in 1993.



