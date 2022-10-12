Ivan Bonnell seeks re-election to Williams Lake city council

The former mayor, councillor wants to continue with work council has been doing

Ivan Bonnell continues to want to serve on city council saying he is concerned about the community and has the time.

“I also have experience. I’ve been around the table for a few years and have participated in the decision making to get us to where we are today.”

Bonnell first was elected on council in 1988, staying on until after serving one term as mayor from 1999 to 2002. He returned on council in 2011 and has been there ever since.

“I believe we are on the right path and there are a lot of challenges ahead.”

Bonnell is in support of quality services that are affordable and sees the need to invest in physical and human infrastructure in the city both immediately and long-term.

“I support all the anchors of our community that help us get there. The city can’t do this alone, it’s the volunteers, the non-profits, organizations and partnerships with other agencies that are critical elements to help us collectively move forward to where we want to go.”

He said city council is on the road to finding long-term solutions to issues.

While the city has faced some issues such as fires, floods and the pandemic, Bonnell said the city has also received government funding in the form of disaster assistance and Covid funds.

“The issues we are dealing with today would be 10 times worse if we had to pay for that all ourselves. We have not had to adjust our tax rates or anything in the past two years because of the Covid grant of $2.6 million. We were able to spread that money around to non-profits and other organizations. It was gift that wasn’t even solicited for.”

Hopeful there will be a long-term solution for homelessness in the city by next March, Bonnell said there is an opportunity to expand housing capacity at Jubilee Place at the top of Carson Avenue.

“Prime investment there could take it from its current occupancy to 100 or 110 units. We also have lots of Crown land over on the west side that’s prime for residential and other neighbourhood projects.”

Bonnell described his approach to problem solving as balanced.

“I’m a principle-based, evidence-based decision maker.”



