Nomination papers for the upcoming elections can be found at Williams Lake City Hall, SD27 and CRD offices and online. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It’s going to be a four-way race for the mayor’s seat in Williams Lake.

Kerry Cook has thrown her name into the mayoral contest. She has previously served as mayor for the city.

Incumbant Walt Cobb is hoping to keep his seat for a third term.

Past city councillor Surinderpal Rathor is also running for mayor, as is city councillor Jason Ryll.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake