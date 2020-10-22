(File image)

ELECTION 2020: Wanting to reach out to your Cariboo Chilcotin candidates?

Here’s where to find them

With only two days left before the 2020 B.C. provincial election, on Saturday Oct. 24, the candidates in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding are all vying for votes.

Our Black Press Media readers asked us where they can reach the candidates, and we have those answers below.

Anyone wishing to contact NDP candidate Scott Andrews can do so by e-mail at Scott.Andrews@bcndp.ca or by calling 604-218-2270.

Anyone wishing to contact Libertarian candidate James Buckley can do so by e-mail at james.buckley@libertarian.bc.ca or by phone: 250-609-0094.

Anyone wishing to contact BC Liberal candidate Lorne Doerkson can do so at lornedoekrson@yahoo.ca or by phone at 778-412-9259.

Anyone wishing to contact BC Greens candidate David Laing can call him at 250-644-0490.

Anyone wishing to contact Independent candidate Katya Potekhina can reach her by phone at 250-267-9040 or by email at katya.potekhina@yahoo.ca.

Read More: BC VOTES 2020: Q&A with five Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates

Read More: B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates Q&A, part two

On General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 24, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the Cariboo Chilcotin the polls are at the following places:

100 Mile Comm Hall 265 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

100 Mile Elementary School 97 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

108 Mile Ranch Comm Hall 4924 Telqua Drive, 108 Mile Ranch

150 Mile Fire Hall 3038 Pigeon Rd., 150 Mile House

Alexis Creek School 7651 Yells St., Alexis Creek

Anahim Lake Elem/Jr Sec School 22484 20 Hwy., Anahim Lake

Cataline Elem School 1175 Blair St.,Williams Lake

Chilcotin Road Elem School 709 Lyne Rd., Williams Lake

Datsan Chugh Building 1000 Anaham Reserve Rd., Alexis Creek

Dog Creek Comm Hall 927 Gym Rd., Dog Creek

Elizabeth Grouse Gym 2674 Indian Drive, Sugarcane

Elks Hall 98 First Ave. South, Williams Lake

Forest Grove Community Hall, 4489 Eagle Creek Rd., Forest Grove

Interlakes Community Hall, 7592 24 Hwy, Bridge Lake

Lone Butte Comm Hall, 5994 Little Fort Hwy 24, Lone Butte

Mountview Elem School 1222 Dog Creek Rd. Williams Lake

Naghtaneqed Elem School 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd/, Nemaiah Valley

Pioneer Centre 4822 Clarke Ave., Lac la Hache

Plummer Residence 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd., Big Creek

Ramada Inn Convention Centre 1118 Lakeview Cres., Williams Lake

St. Andrews United Church 1000 Huckvale Place, Williams Lake

Sxoxmic School 1001 Esket Dr., Alkali Lake

Tatla Lake Elem/Jr School 16780 20 Hwy., Tatla Lake

Toosey Band Office 2790 20 Hwy., Riske Creek

Tsi Del Del School Redstone Reserve Rd., Chilanko Forks

Read More: BC Votes 2020: 4 of 5 Cariboo Chilcotin candidates featured in Williams Lake chamber videos

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Most Read