B.C. Votes 2020: 1,318 Cariboo residents vote in first day of advanced polls

Bert Gentles arrives at the Elks Hall Friday, Oct. 16 for advance voting for the B.C. Election 2020. Advance polls are open now until Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Residents in the Cariboo are seizing the opportunity to vote in advance of the Oct. 24 B.C. Election.

An Elections BC report shows on the first day of advance polling, 523 votes were cast in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding and 795 in the Cariboo North riding.

Advance polls opened on Thursday, Oct. 16 across the province and will remain open until Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For Cariboo-Chilcotin riding voters the advance poll is at the Elks Hall on 98 First Avenue South and for Cariboo North it is at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre at 1118 Lakeview Crescent.

As of Sept. 26 there are 25,306 registered voters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding and 21,960 in the Cariboo North riding.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at all polling stations.

Read more: B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake

Voters who have requested mail-in ballots are reminded to mail them by Oct. 17 as they need to be received by Elections BC on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Read more: B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Election 2020