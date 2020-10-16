Bert Gentles arrives at the Elks Hall Friday, Oct. 16 for advance voting for the B.C. Election 2020. Advance polls are open now until Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bert Gentles arrives at the Elks Hall Friday, Oct. 16 for advance voting for the B.C. Election 2020. Advance polls are open now until Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. Votes 2020: 1,318 Cariboo residents vote in first day of advanced polls

Advanced polls opened Thursday, Oct. 15

Residents in the Cariboo are seizing the opportunity to vote in advance of the Oct. 24 B.C. Election.

An Elections BC report shows on the first day of advance polling, 523 votes were cast in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding and 795 in the Cariboo North riding.

Advance polls opened on Thursday, Oct. 16 across the province and will remain open until Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For Cariboo-Chilcotin riding voters the advance poll is at the Elks Hall on 98 First Avenue South and for Cariboo North it is at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre at 1118 Lakeview Crescent.

As of Sept. 26 there are 25,306 registered voters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding and 21,960 in the Cariboo North riding.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at all polling stations.

Read more: B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake

Voters who have requested mail-in ballots are reminded to mail them by Oct. 17 as they need to be received by Elections BC on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Read more: B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Faith Myers (left) and Samantha-Jo Dick. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
New location eyed for Indigenous Court in Williams Lake

The court is no longer set to operate inside the Courthouse

No spectators will be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Bert Gentles arrives at the Elks Hall Friday, Oct. 16 for advance voting for the B.C. Election 2020. Advance polls are open now until Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C. Votes 2020: 1,318 Cariboo residents vote in first day of advanced polls

Advanced polls opened Thursday, Oct. 15

(Patrick Davies photo - Black Press Media)
City of Williams Lake strengthens face mask policy at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The City of Williams Lake has clarified its mandatory mask policy for… Continue reading

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives a poppy officially from David Brideau, vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 at the cenotaph outside city hall on Friday, Oct. 16. Poppies will be available by donation from participating businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremonies to be ‘scaled down’

With COVID-19 restrictions in place there will not be a parade

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, seven months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Most Read