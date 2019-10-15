Phyllis Robinson and her husband Theodore (not pictured) took advantage of the advance poll in Williams Lake Monday at the Seniors Centre. Angie Mindus photo

Advance polls ‘very busy’ over the weekend in Williams Lake, says Federal election official

Residents still have all day Tuesday to cast their ballot in advanced polls in Williams Lake

Williams Lake residents took advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballot in the Federal election over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Advanced polls were available at the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake throughout the holiday weekend.

“It has been very busy in Williams Lake,” assistant returning officer Carla Bullinger confirmed Monday night.

In the time that the Tribune was there Monday, voters of all ages could be seen heading in to vote.

Phyllis and Theodore Robinson have lived in Williams Lake for the past ten years, and were two of more than 2,000 residents who voted over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Related: Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

“We wanted to avoid the long line-ups,” Phyllis said of why they were voting in advance of the Oct. 21 election.

Those who missed the chance to vote at the Seniors Centre on the long weekend still have all day Tuesday at the local elections office located at 160 A Oliver Street (beside Woodland Jewellers) to vote. The office is opened from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Read More: LCSS hosting all-candidates forum for students

The next chance to vote after Tuesday will be on Voting Day, Oct. 21.

More than a dozen election officials were on hand at the advance poll in Williams Lake Monday to assist voters in casting their ballots. Angie Mindus photo

