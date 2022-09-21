8 directors acclaimed, 4 positions require election: Cariboo Regional District

Advance voting is available Oct. 5, Oct. 11, general voting day is Oct. 15

Eight Cariboo Regional District directors have been acclaimed and four seats will require an election on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Acclaimed directors are Mary Sjostrom – Area A, Barb Bachmeier – Area B, John Massier – Area C, Steve Forseth – Area D, Maureen LeBourdais – Area F, Al Richmond – Area G, Margo Wagner – Area H and Eric De Vries – Area L.

Candidates vying for Area E are incumbent Angie Delainey and Myranda Neufeld.

For Area I, incumbent Jim Glassford and Sage Gordon.

Incumbent Gerald Kirby and Tolin Pare are vying for Area J and incumbent Chad Mernett and Betty Anderson are vying for Area K

The declarations of acclaimed directors and election by voting were officially published Tuesday, Sept. 20 and signed by Alice Johnston, chief election officer.

Advanced voting will be available Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting day, Oct. 15, will also go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Resident electors will require two pieces of identification, at least one with a signature.

Non-resident property electors will be required to produce two pieces of identification, at least one with a signture, proof that they are entitled to register in relation to property by providing a tax notice or state of title certificate.

If there is more than one owner of the property, written consent from the majority of the property owners is needed.

There are also applications to vote by mail available on the Cariboo Regional District website.



