40 ballots cast in Cariboo Regional District advanced voting

Voters encouraged to vote for directors in Electoral Areas E, I, J and K

Forty voters cast their ballots Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the first advance voting opportunity for the Cariboo Regional District general election.

In the North, 12 people cast their vote for Electoral Area I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser) and in the Central Cariboo, 38 voters turned out to cast their votes for directors in Electoral Areas E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek – Chimney Valley – Esler), J (West Chilcotin) and K (East Chilcotin).

Eligible voters in Electoral Areas E, I, J, and K are encouraged to come out and vote in the next advance voting opportunity on Tuesday, Oct. 11th. In the North, residents can cast their votes for Area I at the CRD Library program room (Room 101 – 410 Kinchant St) and in the Central Cariboo, at the CRD Board Room (Suite D – 180 N Third Avenue, Williams Lake, B.C.)

General voting day will be on Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

ELECTORAL AREA E (South Lakeside Drive -Dog Creek)

Mountview Elementary School (1222 Dog Creek Road, Williams Lake)

Chilcotin Road Elementary School (709 Lyne Road, Williams Lake)

Cariboo Regional District Board Room (Suite D, 180 North 3rd Avenue, Williams Lake)

Area E’s candidates are incubent Angie L Delainey and Melynda M Neufeld.

ELECTORAL AREA I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser)

Nazko School (9560 Nazko Road, Quesnel)

West Fraser Fire Hall (243 Jackpine Flats Rd)

CRD Library Program Room (101-410 Kinchant St)

Area I’s candidates are incubent Jim J Glassford and Sage E. Gordon.

ELECTORAL AREA J (West Chilcotin)

Anahim Lake Elementary School (22484 Chilcotin Hwy 20, Anahim Lake)

Naghtaneqed Elementary School (8350 Nemiah Valley Road, Nemiah Valley)

Tatla Lake Elementary School (16776 Chilcotin Hwy 20, Tatla Lake)

Tsi Del Del Cultural Centre (A – 213 Redstone Reserve, Chilanko Forks)

Cariboo Regional District Board Room (Suite D, 180 North 3rd Avenue, Williams Lake)

Area J’s candidates are incubent Gerald P Kirby and Tolin Pare.

ELECTORAL AREA K (East Chilcotin)

Toosey Old School (1238 Stack Valley Road, Riske Creek)

Alexis Creek School (7651 Yells Street, Alexis Creek)

Cariboo Regional District Board Room (Suite D, 180 North 3rd Avenue, Williams Lake)

Area K’s candidates are Betty A Anderson and incumbent Chad L Mernett.

Here are a few reminders about the election:

Advance voting dates and locations may vary between the CRD, municipalities and school districts. Visit your local government or school district website for details.

Don’t forget to bring two pieces of identification to vote.

Mail ballot voting is still available. Visit cariboord.ca/elections for details or call the CRD’s Chief Election Officer at 250-392-3351.

Contact information for candidates is posted at bc.localelections.ca.

When the polls close on Oct. 15, unofficial election results will be posted at bc.localelections.ca/results.

For more election information, visit cariboord.ca/elections or call the CRD at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

To check out candidate profiles, visit www.wltribune.com.

