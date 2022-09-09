Williams Lake City Council will see at least one new face around the chambers after the election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake City Council will see at least one new face around the chambers after the election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

10 vie for spot on Williams Lake City Council

Nominations closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9

There are 10 candidates running for six Williams Lake city council seats in the upcoming election.

Incumbents Sheila Boehm, Ivan Bonnell, Marnie Brenner, Scott Nelson and Craig Smith are all running for city council.

Newcomers to the city council scene include Joan Flaspohler, Jazmyn Lyons, Michael Moses, Angie Delainey and John Pickford.

Former city councillor Jason Ryll, meanwhile, is making a bid for the mayor’s seat, along with Surinderpal Rathor, also a former city councillor, Kerry Cook, a former mayor, and incumbent Walt Cobb.

General election day is Oct. 15.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022Williams Lake

Just Posted

Nomination papers for the upcoming elections can be found at Williams Lake City Hall, SD27 and CRD offices and online. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Four-way race for mayor of Williams Lake about to kick off

Williams Lake City Council will see at least one new face around the chambers after the election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
10 vie for spot on Williams Lake City Council

Some items stolen from a CCSAR rescue truck in April have been recovered. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recovers stolen items from truck heist in share shed

Angela Wright stands at a viewpoint along a trek she completed outside of Ghorepani, Nepal, despite being told she would never walk again. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo stroke survivor finds her footing helping others after told she may not walk again