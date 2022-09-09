10 vie for spot on Williams Lake City Council

Williams Lake City Council will see at least one new face around the chambers after the election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There are 10 candidates running for six Williams Lake city council seats in the upcoming election.

Incumbents Sheila Boehm, Ivan Bonnell, Marnie Brenner, Scott Nelson and Craig Smith are all running for city council.

Newcomers to the city council scene include Joan Flaspohler, Jazmyn Lyons, Michael Moses, Angie Delainey and John Pickford.

Former city councillor Jason Ryll, meanwhile, is making a bid for the mayor’s seat, along with Surinderpal Rathor, also a former city councillor, Kerry Cook, a former mayor, and incumbent Walt Cobb.

General election day is Oct. 15.

