Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Paul Zurak, 3, (left) and his brother John, 2, were among many youngsters who enjoyed perfecting their hockey skills during the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour festival Saturday morning in downtown Williams Lake. The boys’ father Nathan Zurak, is a foreward on the Stampeders team.

Hometown Hockey and Cariboo Strong

Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, a chance to celebrate

Williams Lake came out in droves for the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour festivities last weekend.

From Friday’s events, Saturday’s opening ceremonies and traditional welcome by the Williams Lake Indian Band right up until Sunday’s broadcast of the NHL game from Montreal, the celebration provided a great opportunity for locals of all ages to shake off the summer of wildfires.

When you think about it, the last time that many of us got together was during the Stampede.

In the words of Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour co-host Tara Slone, when Rogers decided to bring the tour to Williams Lake it was to “put smiles” on our faces because of what we had endured this past summer.

“But we got here and you were already smiling,” Slone said during the pre-game show.

Many in the community have said that the festival was just what we needed to take a break from the effect of living with the wildfire recovery.

Most everyone who attended the festival was affected and many continue to be affected by the fires.

It was such a treat to have Rogers come in and organize everything for us to enjoy.

Not that we needed reminding, but it was nice to show the nation what a great community we live in.

Hats off once again to our community and thanks to Rogers Hometown Hockey for coming, including the fabulous Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

