EDITORIAL: Trick or treat

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, many homes including this one on Moon Avenue, are decorated for Halloween 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Five little pumpkins sitting on a gate.

Wait.

Are they physically distancing? Or are they a family pod?

These are things that wouldn’t have caught our attention a year ago but as the COVID-19 pandemic has shed a different light on the way we normally do things, Halloween as we know it has been altered.

In the Cariboo annual Halloween events have been cancelled or adapted.

There will be no mass trick-or-treating downtown or a bonfire at the Stampede Grounds, but the 41st annual fireworks will go on.

Families are being encouraged by the province’s medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to keep to our bubbles and adhere to the ‘safe six’ rule, meaning not to add more than six other people to our social interactions.

Having less candy probably will not be a bad thing for children who normally fill a pillow case.

Maybe that will spark a permanent change for the future?

Once Halloween night is over, and costume masks are replaced by pandemic masks, we will switch into daylight savings time on Sunday, Nov. 1.

For some the extra hour of sleep will be the treat they’ve been waiting for as winter arrived early this October and it’s already getting dark sooner.

Others hate the time change and will feel tricked once again into a regime that robs them of daylight at the end of the day.

Either way, it’s been a big week. The election is under our belt and we need to buckle down on flattening that curve.



