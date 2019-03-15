EDITORIAL: Spring melt reveals winter litter

With effort from many of us, it could be remedied by individuals or neighbourhoods

As the snow begins to melt garbage is revealed prompting the idea that with a little effort from us citizens it could be cleaned up. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Cariboo Chilcotin made up for its slow start to winter with a persistent cold February that saw locals hiding inside or enjoying the opportunity to recreate on frozen lakes when the sun was shining and the sky was brilliantly blue.

As temperatures return to normal ranges for March and things begin to melt, sadly all of the garbage tossed on Williams Lake streets, sidewalks, lots and boulevards during the winter is being exposed.

Take a walk around the city and you will see cigarette packages and butts, disposable drink cups, fast food wrappers, recyclable bottles, even clothing —you name it.

It would be great if citizens spent a few minutes or an hour cleaning up the areas around their homes, even if they are not responsible for the mess.

People venturing out for a walk could take along a grocery bag to fill. Neighbourhoods could have a pitch-in event. Every little bit helps.

Williams Lake has dedicated people who pick up litter, such as Wilber Saunders who continues to amass copious amounts of garbage, often posting his latest haul on Facebook.

Saunders and others who pick up garbage are examples we all could learn from.

While Saunders’ single-handed efforts are huge, imagine what 1,000 of us could do?

When a child observes an adult picking up garbage, it cannot hurt.

As they old saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

– Williams Lake Tribune