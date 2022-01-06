EDITORIAL: Snow perspective

Snow can bring out the best in some people

Snow, snow and more snow.

That seems to be a main topic of conversation these days as the Williams Lake area continues to receive plenty of it.

As we go to press here Wednesday, Jan. 5, there is a snowfall warning in the forecast that will add 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to the more than 80 centimetres that fell over the last few weeks.

Evidence of the snow is in the large banks that line parking lots around the town.

Neighbours come to the aid of others, helping shovel sidewalks and driveways.

Children love to play in the snow and have probably found it difficult that our temperatures dipped so low over the last two weeks making it a challenge to last outside for very long.

When we’ve reported on the weather during the last two weeks, some Facebook commenters have suggested we ‘the media’ are trying to put fear into people.

From our point of view, it’s not about fear, it’s about planning.

Knowing more snow is coming might help people make decisions about travel.

Recording how much of the white stuff fell in the newspaper will provide archivists of the distant future with some data to make comparisons.

Some people complain two weeks into winter that they’ve had enough, while others enjoy getting into the snow for recreation and the fresh air factor.

Whether you like snow or not, it is something to talk about.

