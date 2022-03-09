EDITORIAL: Helping Ukraine

As the world continues to watch the war unfold in Ukraine many of us are asking how we can help?

So it was awesome last week when without hesitation the owners of Beaver Valley Feeds in Williams Lake decided they had to do something that included anyone who wanted to help.

They held a fundraiser on Friday and Saturday at the store with all profit earmarked for Canadian Red Cross’s efforts in Ukraine.

The country of Ukraine and its people hold a special place in Audrey Waterhouse’s heart as she toured the country and Russia as a member of a high school band when she was a teen.

“To see those people are now suffering and they didn’t want the Russians to come in and how it’s going to change their lives forever, it’s just something that I believe that, [for] humanity, we should be reaching out and helping.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said Tuesday night at the council meeting some residents have contacted him who are interested in helping Ukrainian refugees.

Cobb spoke with MP Todd Doherty who informed him the federal government’s plans are not finalized yet around helping refugees, but he will let him know when they are.

Through the conflict, those of us who did not know it, have learned the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

It is fitting then that for the month of March, B.C.-based seed company West Coast Seeds is donating 100 per cent of proceeds from an online sunflower seed packet sales to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

On Wednesday morning Mariupol, Ukraine city council told news agencies a maternity ward and a children’s ward had been destroyed because of a Russian air strike on a hospital and there were reports of many dead and injured, with children buried under rubble.

The situation in Ukraine is dire and growing more so by the days and hours.

