EDITORIAL: Happy Valentine’s Day

We are all in this together

Freedom and our interpretation of it has been at the forefront of Canadian chatter since a convoy of truckers headed to Ottawa two weeks ago.

No matter what side of the debate you are on, it has been a thought-provoking few weeks.

Here in Williams Lake there have been rallies supporting the convoy, sparking lots of debate on social media.

Facebook comments have been so heated sometimes, we are surprised no one’s phone, computer or tablet has exploded as a result.

With Valentine’s Day coming up on Monday, Feb. 14, there is the opportunity to remind ourselves that no matter what, we are all in this together.

We are a community full of passionate people.

Some people will be celebrating Valentine’s Day early because it is the only time they can. For some the day serves as a reminder they are single and while that can be challenging, many single people will celebrate by gathering with friends, and or treating themselves to something they enjoy.

Many humans have animals that they love.

Having a dog to walk or a cat to cuddle has been shown to prolong life.

The first time you come home to a dog wagging its tail and greeting you, it hits home that this is not going to be a bad gig.

Perhaps the greatest gift we can give ourselves this Valentine’s Day is to remember to breathe. With each huge inhale through the nose and exhale be grateful for all we have.

Here in the Cariboo Chilcotin we have survived two years of the pandemic in creative ways.

Miles of landscape, fresh air, solitude and recreation have really helped.

As the Beatles sang loud and clear, “All you need is love.”

While we know that deep down, it’s not always easy to live that out.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

