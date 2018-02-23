EDITORIAL: Greyhound cuts will hurt the ones needing it most

The announcement this week that Greyhound has approval to cancel nine more routes won’t make life easier for some.

The Passenger Transportation Board approved Greyhound’s proposal to eliminate nine routes across B.C. on Wednesday. The bus company has said it can longer subsidize losses on unprofitable routes with revenue from other routes in the routes that are making a profit. Greg Sabatino photo

The route cuts to Greyhound’s northern service impacting communities west and north of Prince George will impact people who need it the most.

Anyone hoping to take a bus from places likes Prince Rupert, Smithers or Fort Nelson will have to make other arrangements.

Before Greyhound clawed back some of its routes servicing the Cariboo a few years ago, 100 Mile House mayor Mitch Campsall said at the time he didn’t think a business should be expected to operate at a loss.

To justify the cuts, Greyhound is claiming its ridership is down and it can no longer subsidize a loss of $35,000 per day or $70 million over six years.

Concerns raised by readers on the Tribune’s Facebook page about the cuts indicated that clients going for treatment will be impacted, while others commented feeling empathy for people who rely on buses and don’t own a vehicle.

One reader said she hoped an enterprising person will pick up the slack because she relies on Greyhound for freight in the north and even though Greyhound has said they will keep freight services going, she is seriously considering finding an alternative and cancelling her account.

Canada is vast with miles and miles of roads. We have a limited train service and are moving to equally limited bus service.

It will be interesting to see what is available in 20, 30 or 50 years as the cost of gasoline continues to rise and less people can afford to own a car. More people will take risks. Hopefully we won’t become the Province of Tears.

