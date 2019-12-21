The view from the top of Fox Mountain is spectacular in all seasons, including here when the sun was going down on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

EDITORIAL: Enjoying our winter

With winter underway some of us have been enjoying the opportunity to get out in the elements and take in what the Williams Lake area has to offer.

Whether it’s a walk in the woods at Dugan Lake, a hike along the ridge of Fox Mountain to take in the spectacular view, or a power walk in the River Valley where you can see some neat ice formations on the creek, there is lots to see.

Read more: Mt. Timothy owners hopeful for more snow as holidays near

The fresh air can soothe the mind and heart at a time of the year that can be difficult.

We should stop and ask ourselves if the busy tasks we think we need to do are causing us too much stress are they worth it?

If someone’s complaining about being sick of eating Christmas baking already that should be a bit of a warning sign.

Another great pastime is to explore different neighbourhoods to see how people have decorated their homes and yards with Christmas lights and decorations this year.

When we’ve gone out for an evening stroll we have seen so many great displays.

School is out today for students in our region as of Friday, Dec. 20, so drivers need to remember to be cautious because more children will be out sledding, playing in the snow or walking around town.

It has been a super busy month in Williams Lake with many great concerts, craft-making sessions and other winter celebrations put on by the community’s volunteers. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Of course, time has flown by, and it’s hard to believe Christmas is only five days away.


