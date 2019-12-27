With winter underway and the Christmas season seeing many people travelling to visit family and friends ICBC is reminding drivers to use caution. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Editorial: Drive carefully this winter

ICBC offers some holiday season tips

It’s Christmas time which means we have chosen either to remain home or to travel to be with loved ones in other communities.

Winter driving conditions can change as rapidly as the weather and can result in tragedies.

On Friday, Dec. 20, ICBC released a startling statistic — a crash occurs every three minutes over the holidays.

In the Cariboo-Chilcotin we’ve had some motor vehicle accidents since snow began to arrive and no doubt by the time you are reading this there will have been more.

Before we head out on the highways, ICBC urges drivers to follow five simple tips.

Check your vehicle by topping up wiper fluid and packing an emergency kit.

Slow down and remember posted speed limits are for ideal conditions and it takes more time to come to a complete stop on wet, icy or snowy roads.

Avoid distractions and make any important calls or GPS settings before driving and use highway rest stops to take a break and check phone message.

Taking breaks is good when you feel drowsy.

In Williams Lake there were many impaired drivers ticketed by the RCMP in the first three weeks of December so please, make good choices.

Plan for safe drives home by using Operation Red Nose on New Year’s Eve, local taxi services or call a friend or family member that has not been drinking.

There’s no excuse to drink and drive in this day and age.

-Williams Lake Tribune

