EDITORIAL: Congratulations 2021 graduates

2021 graduate Annaliese Hunt-Owega with Burton Astleford in advance of the Reverse Grad Parade held Saturday, June 12 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Way to go 2021 high school graduates.

It has been a year of adjustment and the second year in a row with scaled down graduation events.

You have lived through the COVID-19 pandemic with all its restrictions, no doubt learning ways to be more resourceful and look forward to opportunities to interact in-person with your fellow human beings.

While masks, hand sanitizer, bubbles, cohorts and physically distancing became part of your every day vocabulary through the pandemic, you have also had to make sacrifices.

Sports tournaments, concerts, school events, even large family gatherings were all prohibited.

This edition of the Tribune is filled with photographs depicting participants in the reverse grad parade held Saturday, June 12, and the personal grad ceremonies hosted Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11, at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus.

Thousands of dollars in scholarships and bursaries were once again given out to grads, thanks to our extremely generous community.

Growing up and going to school in Williams Lake you have had the opportunity to learn alongside students from varying ethnic backgrounds and belief systems that will help you be a better adult as you go out into the world.

As the month comes to a close, and you complete final exams and assignments, make sure to tap yourselves on the shoulder for a job well done and thank those around you who helped you along the way.

Congratulations everyone.

