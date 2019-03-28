The Canadian Red Cross is appealing for aid toward emergency aid efforts in Mozambique where Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall on the evening of March 14-15 near the central Mozambican city of Beira and caused significant destruction in Mozambique’s fourth largest city with a population over 500,000. Many of us living in the Cariboo Chilcotin received aid from CRC during the 2017 wildfires. Perhaps it is fitting to pay it forward. IFRC photo.

EDITORIAL: Canadian Red Cross appeal for Mozambique an opportunity for locals to pay it forward

CRC sends emergency field hospital to Mozambique

Many of us living in the region have received e-mails from the Canadian Red Cross recently appealing for donations to aid emergency field operations in Mozambique where communities have been devastated by tropical cyclone Idai.

The situation has been declared a Level 3 Emergency by the Inter-agency Standing Committee, co-ordinators of international humanitarian assistance.

Patrice Gordon, a family nurse practitioner stationed in the Chilcotin, goes regularly with Canadian Red Cross to work during disasters.

Gordon said Wednesday she is preparing to go to Mozambique sometime within the next month.

She described the situation as being on the level of the earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal.

The initial damage affected literally millions of people — over a million children, wiping out vital infrastructure.

There are confirmed cases of cholera and Gordon said it is devastating because the situation is the perfect storm for a severe cholera outbreak.

As the secretary-general of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said, it is a “water sanitation and hygiene ticking bomb.”

Time is of the essence to get safe drinking water and adequate hygiene facilities underway as well as create cholera treatment centres to try and curb the spread, Gordon insisted.

Our first glimpse of the news pouring out of the area last week was, once again, a stark reminder that we live in such a privileged part of the world.

Over coffee, someone commented that in Canada people complain if an ambulance does not arrive within 10 minutes, yet the majority of the world’s people have no access to regular emergency services.

In the summer of 2017, we in the Cariboo Chilcotin received Canadian Red Cross funds to evacuate when the wildfires threatened our communities and more money to return home once the evacuation order was lifted. People from all over donated to help us.

Perhaps it is our turn to dip into our savings, forego a few purchases from a coffee shop, even fundraise to pay it forward.

Canadians can support the Red Cross’ response to the cyclone by making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Cyclone Idai Appeal, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.


