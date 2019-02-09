Whether people in Williams Lake use bus shelters to wait for a bus or just to visit with friends does it really matter in the scheme of things? Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

EDITORIAL: Bus benches targeted

The Tribune was privy to a conversation about bus shelters at Tuesday evening’s committee of the whole meeting that we’ve been mulling over ever since.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he receives complaints about the behaviour of people sitting in the shelter across from Save-on-Foods where council had removed the bench, then due to “one complaint,” put it back.

Read more: Locals happy to see bench reinstalled in bus shelter

One councillor suggested Williams Lake follow the Vancouver model where there aren’t benches, only a railing to stand up against. Other councillors agreed Williams Lake did not need more bus shelter benches in the downtown core.

Really? Are we that intolerant?

People hanging out in the bus shelter visiting, perhaps drinking to excess, or just keeping warm are some of the most vulnerable in our community.

Some of us walk by that particular shelter at least one evening a week with a friend and our dogs and we stop and talk to these fellow human beings.

In November one man told us he’d put on his warmer coat and boots because he was sleeping outside. We went home that night grateful for our cozy bed. Another woman insisted we add her beer can to our collection — our friend picks up bottles and cans for a mission in Africa.

Everyone sitting in the Rick Hansen board room Tuesday evening lives in nice homes. We are free to invite friends over to visit any time we want. That is not the case for marginalized people who may be couch surfing or living in conditions we cannot imagine.

Are we really going to begrudge them a bus bench?


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Safety should be a priority

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Bus benches targeted

The Tribune was privy to a conversation about bus shelters at Tuesday… Continue reading

All boys class brings fresh new energy to Dance in Common

Boys class looking to increase the male population at Dance in Common

COLUMNS: Revolutions in agriculture need to be local

Soil care and local solutions are on David Zirnhelt’s mind this week

Sportsmen’s association hosts largest annual banquet in history

This year the banquet was once more a delicious feast for the eyes and stomach

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Hikers, dogs rescued from Vancouver Island mountain amid winter storm

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue extricates distressed hikers in Strathcona Park

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Actor-slash-climate-activists’s message to his 18.9 million followers received a mix of fandom and criticism

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

Black Press Media reader captures moment tree falls on hydro lines

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Most Read