EDITORIAL: A White Christmas

With all the snow we’ve been getting, there will be no need to dream.

Anyone who is dreaming of a White Christmas needs to dream no further.

There is plenty of snow on the ground in the Williams Lake area to last, especially after last weekend’s huge dump.

With temperatures predicted to dip down to -35C on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, not only will the snow remain but it will be very chilly.

Here at the Tribune we are hoping everyone is kept warm and safe this coming weekend as the holiday unfolds.

We know there are so many people in our area who are kind and habitually look out for others, whether that means checking in on them or shovelling their sidewalks.

As you hunker down inside your homes to celebrate we hope you will pick up this year’s Season’s Greetings to read some of the stories it contains.

It was inside last week’s paper and includes the winners of our Spirit of Christmas writing contest —Kirsten Fischer, Annette Fischer and Kathryn Navratil ­—as well as a section featuring the children and staff at Likely Elementary School.

We have included a writing contest entry from Marnie Haines Howell who received honourable mention in this edition of the paper.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to dictate how we socialize and the number of positive cases increase this week in B.C., we are being challenged to be resilient.

One of those ways is to remind ourselves that we live in winter wonderland.

So despite the cold, make sure to put on those extra layers of long johns, warm mitts, scarves, boots and jackets and get out to enjoy the fresh air. There are many beautiful places to explore by foot, snowshoes, cross-country skis, downhill skis, skates or sleds.

Besides, rosy cheeks from the cold are the perfect excuse to enjoy a hot chocolate and can bring out the best in us humans.

City council hinted at its regular meeting Tuesday there are plans in the works to clear snow off the lake to create skating paths in the new year once the ice is thicker.

Merry Christmas everyone.

READ MORE: B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘It’s a true blessing’: Ranchland Honda Christmas car giveaway recipient



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake