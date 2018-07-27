Don’t be afraid of a splash of colour

Williams Lake is a little brighter this week thanks to the efforts of the Williams Lake Pride Committee.

Backed unanimously by city council, and supported by many residents, the committee fundraised for a rainbow crosswalk which was installed at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Borland Street Thursday.

Committee members said they want to send a message to those living in our community and visiting that they are welcome, safe and accepted for who they are in Williams Lake.

Denise Deschene, who works with youth, said suicide rates among teens are much higher in the LGBTQ+ community and anything we can do to change that, such as a symbol of inclusiveness like the rainbow crosswalk, we should.

Let’s hope we can all enjoy the new bright crosswalk without anyone feeling the need to ruin it.

We don’t need to send a message like that to our children.

