A new rainbow crosswalk was installed in Williams Lake Thursday, July 26. Angie Mindus photo

Don’t be afraid of a splash of colour

Rainbow crosswalk sends message of inclusion

Williams Lake is a little brighter this week thanks to the efforts of the Williams Lake Pride Committee.

Backed unanimously by city council, and supported by many residents, the committee fundraised for a rainbow crosswalk which was installed at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Borland Street Thursday.

Committee members said they want to send a message to those living in our community and visiting that they are welcome, safe and accepted for who they are in Williams Lake.

Related: Businesses contribute more than $2,800 to bring rainbow crosswalk to Williams Lake

Denise Deschene, who works with youth, said suicide rates among teens are much higher in the LGBTQ+ community and anything we can do to change that, such as a symbol of inclusiveness like the rainbow crosswalk, we should.

Let’s hope we can all enjoy the new bright crosswalk without anyone feeling the need to ruin it.

We don’t need to send a message like that to our children.

— Williams lake Tribune

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Ribbon cutting on WLIB ball field Saturday

The Williams Lake Indian Band is hosting the grand opening of its new ball diamond Saturday

New Cariboo wildfire ‘being held’

The fire is currently 11 hectares

Pickleball club serving up strong sports community in lakecity

From just a handful of people batting a ball around to what’s… Continue reading

Williams Lake gets a rainbow crosswalk

Williams Lake Committee Pride on hand for installation

Horsefly committed to hosting salmon festival

The 2018 annual general meeting of the Horsefly River Roundtable was held June 10

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Most Read

  • Don’t be afraid of a splash of colour

    Rainbow crosswalk sends message of inclusion