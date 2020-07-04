4-H clubs in the Cariboo are moving forward with their annual sale in August.

Youth prepare projects for August 4-H sale in Williams Lake

COVID restrictions will be in place

Some of the finest beef, pork, lamb, turkey, small engines, foods projects and photographs in the Cariboo will be offered for sale via live video auction August 10th, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards located at 4665 Cattle Drive in Williams Lake.

The event will be held in compliance with the provincial COVID 19 health guidelines with less than 50 people in attendance at any time and all social distancing protocols in place. To keep our members safe, there will be no youth in attendance this year.

A sale list with photos will be available soon.

There will be 48 steers, 47 swine, 18 lambs, four turkeys, three small engines, four foods projects and nine framed photographs. Please check out our website at www.wldistrict4h.com for the current sale catalogue or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/williamslake4h.

Read More: Rodeo fans feel absence of Williams Lake Stampede weekend cancelled due to COVID

Although the 4-H year hasn’t gone as planned for the 4-H members with no shows and no camping we can still finish the year on a high with an excellent sale. BC Livestock and the Williams Lake & District 4-H Council will be working out the details which will be published as we get closer to the date.

Let’s come together as a community and give these 4-H members a great sale.

For more details, contact our district president Ross Stafford at 250-267-1197 or by email at rstaffod80@hotmail.com

editor@wltribune.com
