Youth gather for 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Welcome to this year’s 4-H Show and Sale, taking place Aug. 3-7. The Show and Sale is a culmination of a full year of hard work from the children in 4-H. Featured in this year’s Show and Sale are the projects of more than 135 members. These projects are lovingly cared for by the 4-H members, who are proud to present their work at the Show and Sale.
A message from the Williams Lake and District 4-H Council.
The Williams Lake and District 4-H Council would like to invite the community to come and discover what 4-H has to offer. The 4-H program offers youth an opportunity to learn how to become productive, self-assured adults who can make their community and country a good place in which to live. This is fostered through project and program work, experiences with their 4-H club members and leaders and their participation in district, regional and even provincial programs. The goal of the 4-H program is youth development. The objectives of 4-H clubs are knowledge, leadership, citizenship and personal development.
In 2023, our district has 10 clubs with projects in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Honey Bee, Gardening, Photography, Foods, Small Engines, Cloverbud, Poultry, Rabbit and Fibre Arts.
We look forward to seeing you all at our Show and Sale Aug. 3-7.
Schedule of Events
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Horse Show
8-10 a.m.
Beef weigh-in
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Small animal weigh-in/Photo Measuring
2-5 p.m.
Oral & Written Judging rally
Beef, Swine, Sheep, Small Engine, Horse, Photography, Poultry, Foods, Rabbit, Honey Bee, Fibre Arts
5:30 p.m.
Photography
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
9 a.m.
CLOVERBUD SHOW
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sr. Lamb Showmanship
Jr. Lamb Showmanship
Market Lamb weight classes
Interclub Market Lamb
Best groomed lamb
Champion Sr. Showman
Champion Jr. Showman
CHAMPION DRY YEARLING EWE
CHAMPION EWE
CHAMPION EWE & LAMB AT FOOT
CHAMPION MARKET LAMB
SUPREME FEMALE
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Foods
2-7 p.m.
Calf class
Heifer Show
Cow/Calf Show
CHAMPION YOUNG CALF
GRAND CHAMPION HEIFER
GRAND CHAMPION COW/CALF
GRAND CHAMPION MATURE COW/CALF
SUPREME FEMALE
Female Breed Classes
Home Grown Heifer
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023
9 a.m.
Beef Sr. Showman
Beef Jr. Showman
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Demos for Rabbit/Leatherwork/Honeybee/Small Engines/Gardening/Fibre Arts
1 p.m.
Beef Weight Classes
Interclub Steers
2-4 p.m.
Poultry
6 p.m.
Best Groomed Calf
Grand Champion Sr. Showman
Grand Champion Jr. Showman
GRAND CHAMPION STEER
Beef Breed Classes (market)
Best Home Grown Steer
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023
9 a.m.
Swine Sr. Showman
Swine Jr. Showman
12:30 p.m.
Best Groomed Swine
Champion Sr. Swine Showman
Champion Jr. Swine Showman
Swine Weight Classes
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET SWINE
3-4 p.m.
Small Engine Demonstration
7 p.m.
Awards presentation
8 p.m.
Dance
Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
4:30 p.m.
Parade of Champions
5 p.m.
Opening Ceremony
5:30 p.m.
SALE