Youth fiddlers celebrate Mother’s Day with barn dance

Sacred Heart Hall will be turned into an an old-fashioned barn dance Saturday, May 12

The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers as seen here performing in their May 2017 show will once again be sharing their talents this Saturday. , May 12, when they play for a barn dance at Sacred Heart Hall in celebration of Mother’s Day. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Mother’s Day is being celebrated by the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society with a barn dance Saturday, May 12 at Sacred Heart hall.

The young fiddlers have been in a workshop with Gordon Stobbe from Nova Scotia all week to prepare for the dance, as well as work with them on their two-year program for their 2019 concert music project.

“We’ve done dances before so they have a nice dance repertoire,” Stobbe said Thursday. “We are working to refresh those.”

Stobbe calls dances that are in two lines and dances that are in squares, and said there will be some novelty dances as well. “There will also be some of the old-fashioned pattern dances we used to do years ago.”

Stobbe said there will also be a cake walk, some raffles with a grand prize featuring a stay at a hotel in Kamloops with a food voucher, other door prizes, and Mother’s Day baskets.

“We have good players in the backup band, and the kids are going to get a chance to play for the dancers and that’s a great opportunity. Music lovers will not be disappointed.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music gets underway at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Open Book.