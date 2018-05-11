The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers as seen here performing in their May 2017 show will once again be sharing their talents this Saturday. , May 12, when they play for a barn dance at Sacred Heart Hall in celebration of Mother’s Day. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Youth fiddlers celebrate Mother’s Day with barn dance

Sacred Heart Hall will be turned into an an old-fashioned barn dance Saturday, May 12

Mother’s Day is being celebrated by the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society with a barn dance Saturday, May 12 at Sacred Heart hall.

The young fiddlers have been in a workshop with Gordon Stobbe from Nova Scotia all week to prepare for the dance, as well as work with them on their two-year program for their 2019 concert music project.

“We’ve done dances before so they have a nice dance repertoire,” Stobbe said Thursday. “We are working to refresh those.”

Stobbe calls dances that are in two lines and dances that are in squares, and said there will be some novelty dances as well. “There will also be some of the old-fashioned pattern dances we used to do years ago.”

Stobbe said there will also be a cake walk, some raffles with a grand prize featuring a stay at a hotel in Kamloops with a food voucher, other door prizes, and Mother’s Day baskets.

“We have good players in the backup band, and the kids are going to get a chance to play for the dancers and that’s a great opportunity. Music lovers will not be disappointed.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music gets underway at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Open Book.

Previous story
That’s a wrap

Just Posted

First Nations collaborating to rehabilitate forests

Tl’etinqox (Anaham) and Tsi Del Del (Alexis Creek) First Nations have projects underway in the Cariboo Chilcotin region

AFTERBURN: How can I help?

Creating connections and embracing community post wildfire

Wildfire preparation meetings scheduled in Cariboo

Drop-in sessions to take place in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel

CRD brings forestry road deactivation concerns to MLA Barnett

Highlights from the Cariboo Regional Distric meeting held May 2 include road deactivation, Arts on the Fly funding application and emergency updates

Emergency crews respond to vehicle incident near the Sheep Creek Bridge area

CCSAR and RCMP en route to MVI west of Williams Lake

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Caution urged after number of kids falling from windows in B.C. doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Highway 3 near Keremeos still closed

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Vegas looks to keep the cinderella story rolling past the Winnipeg whiteout on Saturday May 12

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Most Read