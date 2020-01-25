Youth Discover the Trades coming up in February for SD27 students

Around 80 Grade 7 students will be getting hands-on trade experience at TRU

SD27 is teaming up with the Industry Training Authority and Thompson Rivers University’s School of Trades to put on the Youth Discover the Trades event on Feb. 19.

Hosted by TRU’s Williams Lake Campus, this all-day event gives the opportunity for 80 Grade 7 students from LCSS Columneetza Campus a chance to get some first-hand experience with the trades. Beginning at 8:45 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. this event is a part of SD27’s career programs initiative.

“Spark your interest in trades! Youth Discover the Trades connects grade 7 students, parents and educators with local tradespeople to raise awareness about career opportunities in the trades,” SD27 wrote in a press release. “ITA’s Youth Discover the Trades programs lets students get creative with hands-on trades activities, learn about what a trade is and why trades are awesome.”

Various community partners within the lakecity have developed a number of trades’ related activities for the students taking part in Youth Discovers the Trades. These activities will have students working with apprentices/trainees, trade instructors and trade-specific journey-persons.

The students will get to rotate between five types of trades like carpentry, welding, heavy-duty mechanics, electrical and millwrighting/automobile safety.

Each activity should give the students that attend an opportunity to learn more about the specific trade from skilled individuals who know what they’re talking about while being introduced to the importance of safety in every trade. This will also double as a chance for them to learn about training programs they could enter should they take an interest.

Read More: SD27 students rock around the clock

“Each activity will not only provide the students with the opportunity to learn more about trades but each student will leave with amazing projects created in their respective workshops,” Shannon Augustine, SD27’s program facilitator for career and international student programs, said.

Students enjoy this event every year, Augustine said, and she hopes that they will do the same again this year. Anyone interested in taking part in the event or has further questions can email her at shannon.augustine@sd27.bc.ca.

This event is sponsored by SD27, ITABC, TRU, Taseko/Gibraltar, Finning, SMS Equipment, Tolko, West Fraser, Williams Lake Home Hardware Building Centre, EB Horseman, Chucks Auto Supply Ltd, Beamac Installations, Sprucelee, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, and Save on Foods.

Prior to the event, a separate Youth Discover the Trades parent/student night is being planned for February 18th at 6:30 pm in the LCS – Columneetza Campus Cafeteria. This night session is intended to high light the opportunities that exist in trade, learn about possible trade programs and go over the specific activities and safety concerns for the following day’s event.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter