Youth across Cariboo region have an opportunity to apply for climate action grants

Youth ages 18 to 30 from communities in B.C or Yukon impacted by the 2017 wildfire season are being invited to apply to a program aimed at helping transform climate anxiety into action.

The program could help protect these communities from future disasters and support youth in moving past grief and anxiety by supporting youth projects to address climate change.

Youth Climate Action Program and Innovation Fund will provide financial support for climate action projects up to $5,000 to help the communities impacted by 2017 wildfires. The program also includes workshops and coaching to support the youth in taking action to help the climate.

The program would take place over nine months, with bi-weekly workshops to help build knowledge, skills and support projects. Projects would run from June through November.

Young people across many parts of B.C. and the Yukon were impacted by the evacuations and devastation as a result of out of control wildfires that year.

The Cariboo was hard hit in 2017, with many homes lost to the fires in the area and the entire city of Williams Lake under an evacuation order for part of the summer.

Road closures and dense smoke impacted the regional for much of the summer.

The program is supported by the Tamarack Institute and the Canadian Red Cross.

Applications are being accepted until Feb. 28, 2023.

