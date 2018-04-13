Young professionals network hosts pub trivia Friday

Have you moved to town recently and are looking for a place to meet new people?

Are you a young professional looking to meet other like-minded individuals?

With those people in mind the Williams Lake Young Professionals Network is hosting another event this Friday, April 13.

In partnership with Oliver’s Street Bar and Grill, the organization will be hosting another Pub Trivia Night.

The success of the first such event, in June 2017, was a huge hit, with more than 100 people in attendance.

If you haven’t heard of them yet, the Williams Lake Young Professionals Network is an organization founded by people under 40, for people under 40.

Their aim is to bring like-minded individuals together in a social capacity and build a sense of community for young working professionals in the Williams Lake area.

“This is a completely free social event — all you have to do is show up and we will make sure you have a great time and meet some new people,” said Lauren Bernard, one of the group’s organizers.

“It’ll be a night of mind-boggling questions, laughter, and of course we will throw in some prizes for the winners too!”

The event will begin at 7 p.m. sharp at Oliver’s Street Bar and Grill on Friday.

The group does ask that you RSVP if you are planning on attending via their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wlypn.

They’ve also posted hints as to what questions to prepare for online as well (think Friday the 13th).

If you are interested in becoming a part of the organizing committee, or have questions for the group, you can reach them at contact.wlypn@gmail.com.