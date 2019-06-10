Young professionals network hosting bowling event

The Williams Lake Young Professionals Network is very excited to announce an upcoming social event at Cariboo Bowling Lanes on Friday, June 14.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a $5 admission charge for bowling – the rest of the cost is being covered by the WLYPN committee.

Established in 2017, the WLYPN aims to bring the hard-working under 40s of Williams Lake together in a social capacity to build a sense of community for young working professionals.

“Since establishing ourselves two years ago we have had a great response from professionals, both young and old, within the community,” said committee chair, Lauren Bernard. “We have held multiple successful social events including pub trivia, bowling, board game nights and day hikes.”

Bernard said the event at Cariboo Bowling Lanes will be a fun night of bowling, mingling, and prizes, and all young professionals are welcome.

The WLBYN has recently added some structure to the group by establishing an executive committee who will lead the WLYPN through new growth and development as a community organization, Bernard said, noting there are still a couple of open positions for those young professionals who are looking to become a part of this “great” organization.

Anyone interested in joining is asked to contact the committee at contact.wlypn@gmail.com for further information.

More information about this event and future events can be found on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wlypn.



