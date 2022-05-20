Yard sale enjoyed at Tatlayoko Lake

Community members enjoy socializing at a yard sale held on May 1 at Tatlayoko Lake. (Linda Lou Howarth photo)Community members enjoy socializing at a yard sale held on May 1 at Tatlayoko Lake. (Linda Lou Howarth photo)
Sylvio and Bev Rondeau are moving and hosted a yard sale at their place on May 1 in Tatlayoko Lake with a view of the mountains in the background. (Linda Lou Howarth)Sylvio and Bev Rondeau are moving and hosted a yard sale at their place on May 1 in Tatlayoko Lake with a view of the mountains in the background. (Linda Lou Howarth)

May 1st saw the community of Tatlayoko Lake all head to Sylvio and Bev Rondeau’s residence to attend a giant yard sale…the couple is currently moving and were downsizing.

Their yard was full of shoppers grabbing stuff and socializing for a good couple of hours…then sit for a coffee .. juice and hot dog than go another round of shopping.

Bev and Sylvio and family thank everyone very much for attending the yard sale and shopping.

